Ex-detective cries on stand during police corruption trial

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Baltimore Police Department shows Detective Marcus Taylor. A jury has been selected in the trial of Taylor and a fellow police officer charged in one of the largest scandals in the Baltimore Police Department's history. Taylor has pleaded not guilty to charges of racketeering and robbery that he allegedly committed while he was a member of a disbanded police unit called the Gun Trace Task Force. (Baltimore Police Department via AP, File)

BALTIMORE — An indicted ex-detective broke down in tears while testifying about a car wreck he says was set in motion by a rogue police unit recklessly initiating a chase in Baltimore.

Jemell Rayam is a former member of the disbanded Gun Trace Task Force. He has pleaded guilty to police corruption. He is one of four ex-policemen co-operating with the government during a trial of two detectives fighting racketeering and robbery charges.

Rayam cried Tuesday while describing an August 2016 crash involving a suspect's car and another motorist as detectives followed in pursuit. Rayam says detectives didn't even bother to check on the passengers after the wreck.

Through tears he told jurors: "It could have been any of us. It could've been you."

