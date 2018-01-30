Ex-Navy commander pleads guilty in massive bribery case
SAN DIEGO — A former U.S. Navy commander has pleaded guilty to bribery and conspiracy in the latest fallout from a corruption case that spanned a decade and involved dozens of Navy officials.
Federal prosecutors say Troy Amundson entered pleas Tuesday in San Diego. The Ramsey, Minnesota native could face up to five years in prison.
He acknowledged that from 2005 to 2013, he accepted bribes in the form of prostitutes and entertainment expenses in exchange for helping a Malaysian businessman nicknamed "Fat Leonard" Francis.
Authorities say Francis bribed officials to help him overbill the Navy for fuel, food and other services his company provided to ships docked in Asian ports.
Twenty people have pleaded guilty so far.
