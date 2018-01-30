Ex-student in body fluids case seeking probation program

HARTFORD, Conn. — A white former Connecticut university student accused of smearing body fluids on her black roommate's belongings is expected to ask for a probation program that could result in criminal charges being erased.

Eighteen-year-old Brianna Brochu is set to appear Tuesday in Hartford Superior Court. Her lawyer, Tom Stevens, expects her to apply for accelerated rehabilitation.

The Harwinton resident is charged with misdemeanour criminal mischief and breach of peace.

Police say the former University of Hartford student wrote on Instagram in October about rubbing used tampons on her roommate's backpack and putting her roommate's toothbrush "where the sun doesn't shine." Her roommate says she developed throat pain.

Civil rights advocates have called for hate crime charges.