Fed: Company to pay $5.5M for unnecessary ambulance trips

TAMPA, Fla. — Federal authorities say a Florida ambulance company has agreed to pay about $5.5 million to resolve allegations that it defrauded Medicare by billing for unnecessary ambulance trips.

A U.S. Department of Justice news release says Tampa-based AmeriCare Ambulance Service Inc. and its sister company, AmeriCare ALS Inc., reached a settlement Tuesday with federal prosecutors. AmeriCare has also agreed to enter into an integrity agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.