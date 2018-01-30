Firefight rattles Mexican city of La Paz

MEXICO CITY — A lengthy shootout has rattled the Mexican resort city of La Paz as police and suspects exchanged extended rounds of gunfire.

The prosecutor's office in the state of Baja California Sur reports there were no deaths, but says five people were arrested and 10 guns were confiscated.

The office said Tuesday that the gunfight occurred after police came under fire from a house on Monday.

Some of the suspects were wanted on murder, drug, weapons and other charges.

Police found eight rifles and 65 ammunition magazines at the house.