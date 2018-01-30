German coalition talks appear to break impasse on migrants
BERLIN — The prospective partners in Chancellor Angela Merkel's next government appear to have broken an impasse over migrants' right to bring close relatives to Germany.
Merkel's conservative Union bloc and the
Those include whether close relatives can join migrants with a status below full asylum. They can't now, but that rule expires in mid-March. News agency dpa reported the two sides agreed Tuesday that, from August, a maximum 1,000 relatives monthly should be let in, plus people who can be admitted under existing rules for hardship cases.
That's largely in line with a preliminary agreement that was considered a success for conservatives. But Social Democrat lawmaker Eva Hoegl said her party had ensured that relatives can come.
