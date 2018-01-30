Irish health minister working on proposed new abortion law
LONDON — Ireland's health minister says abortion is a reality for Irish women regardless of whether the country repeals a
Simon Harris told RTE television Tuesday he can't ignore the fact that more than 3,200 citizens
He says he is working on proposed new legislation and will update the public next month.
The government has announced plans to hold a public referendum in late May on whether to repeal the eighth amendment to Ireland's constitution. Voters will be asked if they want to keep the anti-abortion amendment or repeal it so parliament can enact new legislation.
Ireland, a predominantly Roman Catholic country, has the most restrictive abortion laws in Europe.
