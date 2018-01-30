News / World

Israeli leader at Greek holocaust museum foundation-laying

Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras speaks during a a foundation stone-laying ceremony for a planned Holocaust museum, in the northern port city of Thessaloniki , Greece, Tuesday, Jan 30 2018. Thessaloniki's new museum will be built next to the railway station where the city's Jews boarded the trains taking them to the camps. Thessaloniki's 55,000-strong Jewish population was deported by Nazi forces during World War II and most of its members were murdered in German concentration camps. (AP Photo/ Giannis Papanikos)

THESSALONIKI, Greece — Israel's president and Greece's prime minister have attended a foundation ceremony for a holocaust museum in the Greek city of Thessaloniki, which lost 97 per cent of its Jewish community in German World War II death camps.

Reuven Rivlin and Alexis Tsipras symbolically planted two olive trees on the plot.

The scheduled six-story building will be built by 2020, next to the northern city's old railway station, from which some 55,000 Thessaloniki Jews were forced into goods wagons for the camps. About 50,000 died there.

Tsipras said Tuesday the museum will fulfil an old debt for the city, some 40 per cent of whose pre-war population was Jewish.

Overall, some 90 per cent of Greece's Jewish population was murdered by Nazi forces during the war.

