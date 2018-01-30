Judge says USC grad student was insane when he killed prof

LOS ANGELES — A judge has ruled that a University of Southern California graduate student was insane when he stabbed to death a professor on campus.

Tuesday's ruling means that 29-year-old David Brown could spend the rest of his life in a state mental hospital.

Brown had pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity but withdrew the not-guilty plea.

Brown killed his mentor, 50-year-old Bosco Tjan, in December 2016 in a lab that the psychology professor ran.

Prosecutors say Brown told authorities he believed he was "a victim of human experimentation."