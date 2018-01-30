Lawsuit: Teen prisoner raped by inmate, infected with HIV

BATON ROUGE, La. — A federal lawsuit claims a Louisiana sheriff's staff left a 17-year-old prisoner vulnerable to his brutal rape by another jail inmate, who infected the teenager with HIV.

The suit, filed Monday, accuses East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux and two deputies of violating the teen's constitutional rights.

The suit says the teen met the criteria for a "high risk sexual victim" under the federal Prison Rape Elimination Act and should have remained segregated from the jail's general population.

Instead, the suit claims, the teen was transferred from the juvenile wing and attacked last February by a man awaiting trial on charges he raped a woman in 2015.