Man gets 10 years for crash into home that killed woman
A
A
Share via Email
LAKELAND, Fla. — A Florida man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for crashing his pickup truck into a house and killing a woman.
The Ledger reports that 25-year-old Ryan Tallent was sentenced last week after pleading no contest for DUI manslaughter.
Authorities say 76-year-old Janice Luxen Folds was in the bedroom of her Lakeland home in October 2016 when Tallent lost control of his truck and crashed into the house. The pickup went through the bedroom and
Deputies say Tallent failed several field sobriety tests. He refused to submit to a blood test, so deputies obtained a judge's order to secure a sample. Six hours after the crash, Tallent's blood-alcohol level was 0.078
___
Information from: The Ledger (Lakeland, Fla.), http://www.theledger.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Young man accused of killing Dartmouth woman makes first court appearance
-
Video: Alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur charged with three more counts of murder
-
He’s coming down: Halifax council votes to remove Cornwallis statue
-
'I knew she was the one': Teen stricken with rare cancer weds high school sweetheart