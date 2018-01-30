Markets Right Now: Health care companies lead stocks lower

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks fell sharply in midday trading on Wall Street, extending the market's losses from a day earlier.

Health insurers, drugmakers and distributors led the slide Tuesday following news that JPMorgan Chase, Amazon and Berkshire Hathaway are launching a health care venture.

Express Scripts plunged 7 per cent , CVS Health sank 5 per cent and UnitedHealth Group dropped 3.3 per cent .

Technology stocks also retreated. Energy companies fell as crude oil prices headed lower.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 24 points, or 0.9 per cent , to 2,828.

The Dow Jones industrial average slid 293 points, or 1.1 per cent , to 26,148. The Nasdaq composite lost 47 points, or 0.6 per cent , to 7,419.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.71 per cent .

___

9:35 a.m.

Health care stocks are leading U.S. indexes broadly lower in early trading following news of a big new venture in the health care business.

Prescription drug makers, drug distributors and health insurers posted big losses early Tuesday on fears of stiff competition from a new venture announced by JPMorgan Chase, Amazon and Berkshire Hathaway.

Express Scripts plunged 9 per cent and UnitedHealth Group sank 4.4 per cent .

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 19 points, or 0.7 per cent , to 2,853.

The Dow Jones industrial average slid 226 points, or 0.7 per cent , to 26,214. The Nasdaq composite lost 58 points, or 0.8 per cent , to 7,407.