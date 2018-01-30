Markets Right Now: Health care companies lead stocks lower
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
11:45 a.m.
Stocks fell sharply in midday trading on Wall Street, extending the market's losses from a day earlier.
Health insurers, drugmakers and distributors led the slide Tuesday following news that JPMorgan Chase, Amazon and Berkshire Hathaway are launching a health care venture.
Express Scripts plunged 7
Technology stocks also retreated. Energy companies fell as crude oil prices headed lower.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 24 points, or 0.9
The Dow Jones industrial average slid 293 points, or 1.1
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.71
9:35 a.m.
Health care stocks are leading U.S. indexes broadly lower in early trading following news of a big new venture in the health care business.
Prescription drug makers, drug distributors and health insurers posted big losses early Tuesday on fears of stiff competition from a new venture announced by JPMorgan Chase, Amazon and Berkshire Hathaway.
Express Scripts plunged 9
The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 19 points, or 0.7
The Dow Jones industrial average slid 226 points, or 0.7
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.71