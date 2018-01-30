Minnesota hotel standoff ongoing with man wanted in Arizona

MINNEAPOLIS — Police entered their second day of negotiations on Tuesday with a man holed up in a hotel room on the University of Minnesota's campus after officers tried to arrest the man on a warrant out of Arizona.

University Police Chief Matt Clark said the standoff at the Graduate Minneapolis Hotel began early Monday. He has declined to say whether the suspect was armed. A woman who had been with the man in the sixth-floor room was released hours later, though police weren't calling it a hostage situation.

"The individual is still in his room and we're just kind of continuing to try to communicate, and waiting him out. Most of the rest of the operations on campus will be fairly normal," university spokesman Chuck Tombarge said early Tuesday.

The university said there was no direct threat to students walking to spring semester classes. But in a text and online alert early Monday, the university urged individuals to stay away from the area.

Officers initially went to the hotel to do a welfare check and arrest the man on a warrant for a nonviolent "white collar" crime out of Arizona. Tombarge said the woman released from the room late Monday was safe and has been talking with investigators.

An unknown number of guests were evacuated from nearby rooms on Monday as the incident continued. Although the hotel remained open, the university's recreation and wellness centre , directly behind the hotel, was closed, as were local streets to accommodate police vehicles.