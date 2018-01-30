Mississippi lawmakers not changing rebel emblem on flag

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi lawmakers won't consider erasing the Confederate emblem from the state flag this year because there's no consensus on making a change.

That's according to the state House Rules Committee chairman, Republican Jason White.

Several flag bills have been filed. Some would remove the Confederate emblem that critics see as racist. Others would require the current flag to be flown at universities and other government buildings. All died because they weren't brought up for a committee vote before a Tuesday deadline.

The rebel symbol has been on the Mississippi flag since 1894, and voters kept it in 2001.