Missouri's lieutenant governor wants a personal driver

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Parson is asking for a larger office budget to allow him to hire a personal driver.

Parson said Tuesday that his budget of$541,000 needs an additional $50,000 so a driver is available for the many trips he takes on state business.

The Republican from Bolivar says he travelled to 150 Missouri destinations last year.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports he was reimbursed $4,622 for travel expenses last year, the most of any statewide elected official.

Parson's asked for more money last year but the Senate removed his request before the budget was approved.

Parson's also wants more funding for legal assistance. His office has no legal staff.

The lieutenant governor's nearly $86,600 salary is the lowest of Missouri's statewide elected officials and he has the smallest staff.

