No trial move for top organizer of white nationalist rally
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A judge has declined to move a perjury case against the chief organizer of a deadly white nationalist rally.
The Daily Progress reports the Albemarle County judge declined Tuesday to move the scheduled March 20 trial of Jason Kessler, but took a
Attorney Michael Hallahan argued media coverage "demonized" Kessler and would make finding an impartial jury impossible.
The perjury charge stems from a sworn statement Kessler made alleging he was assaulted by a Charlottesville man. Kessler later pleaded guilty to assaulting the man he accused.
White nationalists descended Aug. 12 on Charlottesville, their rally descending into chaos. A woman died when a car plowed into a crowd of counter-protesters.
