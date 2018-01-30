Nutella scuffles: France investigates discounts after frenzy

PARIS — French consumer fraud authorities are investigating a promotional campaign for Nutella that prompted scuffles in several supermarkets — and even a police intervention.

The Finance Ministry's fraud agency said Tuesday it will examine whether the campaign by the Intermarche supermarket chain violated pricing regulations. An official with the agency would not give further details.

Intermarche drew big crowds at several stores last week after announcing sales of the chocolate and hazelnut spread for just 1.41 euros ($1.74), some 70 per cent below the regular price.

Video circulated online of ensuing scuffles in some stores, drawing worldwide attention — and questions from authorities.

Nutella manufacturer Ferrero has distanced itself, saying Intermarche is entirely responsible.