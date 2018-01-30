Owner of crashed Sydney seaplane says route not authorized

CANBERRA, Australia — The owner of a seaplane that crashed near Sydney during a New Year's Eve joy flight, killing the Canadian pilot and his five British passengers, says that flight path was not authorized.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau on Wednesday released a preliminary report on its investigation into the cause of the de Havilland Canada DHC-2 Beaver crash into the Hawkesbury River.

Sydney Seaplanes chief executive Aaron Shaw said in response to the report that its key question was why the plane was flying in a bay surrounded by steep terrain that had no exit.

Shaw said in a statement Sydney Seaplanes had not authorized the route and "the plane simply should not have been where it was."