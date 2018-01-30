Pakistan: Roadside bombing kills 6 near Afghanistan border

PARACHINAR, Pakistan — A Pakistani official says a roadside bomb has killed six members of a family in a tribal region near the Afghan border.

Rafiq Khattak, a tribal official, says the family was travelling on Tuesday from the village of Muqbil to the village of Boshera to attend a funeral service in the Kurram tribal region when the planted bomb destroyed their vehicle.

He says three women were among the fatalities. A seventh person in the vehicle was wounded and is in hospital, in critical condition.