Park Service wants additional review of proposed refinery

DICKINSON, N.D. — The National Park Service wants further review of a refinery proposed near Theodore Roosevelt National Park to see how emergency flaring could affect air quality.

Meridian Energy Group wants to build the Davis Refinery near Belfield, which is about three miles from the park. The Bismarck Tribune says an analysis by the National Park Service's Air Resources Division shows the refinery would not significantly impact the park under normal operations. But, the Park Service says more evaluation is needed on the impact of flaring which could significantly increase emissions.