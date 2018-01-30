Peru party loyal to Fujimori expels ex-strongman's son

LIMA, Peru — The Peruvian political party loyal to former President Alberto Fujimori is expelling the ex-strongman's son as a rift widens between his two children over last month's botched attempt to oust Peru's current president.

Kenji Fujimori led a group of rebellious lawmakers from the Popular Will party who blocked a push to remove President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski last month. Two days later the scandal-tainted Kuczynski pardoned Alberto Fujimori in what many see as a closed-door political deal.

Kenji Fujimori obtained the most votes of any lawmaker in 2016 congressional elections, but he has taken a back seat to his older sister, Keiko Fujimori, who narrowly lost the presidency to Kuczynski.