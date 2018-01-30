South Africa's president-in-waiting talks tough on graft

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa's deputy president says anyone who acts corruptly must be punished regardless of identity, in a message reflecting national discontent with scandal-tainted President Jacob Zuma and his associates.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa made the remark on Tuesday as Zuma returned from an African Union summit in Ethiopia, where he made his own comments about corruption in Africa. Zuma acknowledged a problem but called it "quite exaggerated" at times and said entities outside the continent encourage African corruption for their own benefit.