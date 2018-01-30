Spain PM urges Catalonia to opt for "clean candidate"
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
MADRID — Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy is urging the Catalan parliament not to press ahead with the candidacy of fugitive leader Carles Puigdemont for regional president and instead to opt for a lawmaker free of legal proceedings.
Speaking Tuesday on Spanish National Television hours before the parliament is scheduled to hold an investiture vote for Puigdemont, Rajoy said the parliament speaker will face legal consequences if he disobeys a
Puigdemont faces arrest if he returns to Spain.
Rajoy said the "most sensible" thing for the parliament speaker would be to propose a "clean candidate" who is willing to obey the law and work for the return of normality in Catalonia.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Video: Alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur charged with three more counts of murder
-
'A joyous event': Edmonton activists to counter Jordan Peterson lecture with dance party
-
-
Young man accused of killing Dartmouth woman makes first court appearance