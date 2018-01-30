Stanford drops plaque idea after sex assault victim bows out

SAN FRANCISCO — Stanford University says it is cancelling plans to put a plaque on the campus site where a woman was sexually assaulted by a former school swimmer.

The decision came after the two sides failed to agree on a quote for the marker.

University spokesman Ernest Miranda said Tuesday the university is deferring to the woman, who decided not to participate after the school rejected two quotes she offered.

Miranda said the victim rejected three quotes the university suggested from a statement she read during the June 2016 sentencing of Brock Turner.