News / World

Stanford drops plaque idea after sex assault victim bows out

FILE - This Sept. 6, 2016 file photo provided by the Greene County Sheriff's Office shows former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner at the sheriff's office in Xenia, Ohio, as he registered as a sex offender following his conviction on sexual assault charges in California. Stanford University says it will defer to a victim sexually assaulted on campus by Turner and scrap plans for a plaque to mark the spot where she was attacked. (Greene County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

FILE - This Sept. 6, 2016 file photo provided by the Greene County Sheriff's Office shows former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner at the sheriff's office in Xenia, Ohio, as he registered as a sex offender following his conviction on sexual assault charges in California. Stanford University says it will defer to a victim sexually assaulted on campus by Turner and scrap plans for a plaque to mark the spot where she was attacked. (Greene County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

SAN FRANCISCO — Stanford University says it is cancelling plans to put a plaque on the campus site where a woman was sexually assaulted by a former school swimmer.

The decision came after the two sides failed to agree on a quote for the marker.

University spokesman Ernest Miranda said Tuesday the university is deferring to the woman, who decided not to participate after the school rejected two quotes she offered.

Miranda said the victim rejected three quotes the university suggested from a statement she read during the June 2016 sentencing of Brock Turner.

Stanford law professor Michele Dauber, a family friend of the victim, said the university's "poor handling of the situation" scuttled a plaque meant to acknowledge the sexual assault. She said the plaque was intended to recognize the victim's "voice and experience."

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular