Taliban assail Trump's rejection of talks, vow to fight on

ISLAMABAD — The Taliban are assailing President Donald Trump's rejection of peace talks, interpreting his assertion that "there's no talking to the Taliban" as a dictate to the Afghan government.

The English-language statement released Tuesday, says: "The true authority of war and peace is not with the Kabul regime, but with the American invaders."

Trump on Monday railed against "atrocities" in Afghanistan, ruling out talks with the Taliban after earlier indicating negotiations could be a way out of America's longest war.

While saying talks remained an option to peace, the Taliban warned Trump's talks veto would most certainly result in more war and bloodshed.