Teen sentenced to 20 years in alleged school attack plot

FREDERICK, Md. — Authorities say a Maryland teen accused of meticulously planning a violent attack at her high school has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in the case.

Prosecutors say 19-year-old Nicole Cevario of Thurmont was sentenced after entering the guilty plea Tuesday to possessing explosive material with the intent to create a destructive device.

Cevario was arrested in March after authorities were alerted by officials at Catoctin High School of a journal that contained entries describing a plan to commit a "Columbine style" act of violence. The journal was discovered by Cevario's parents at their home.