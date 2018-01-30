Thai junta files charges against democracy activists

BANGKOK — Thailand's ruling military junta has filed charges against seven democracy activists for calling for elections and an end to military rule.

Police Lt. Col. Samak Panyawong said Tuesday that a junta representative had filed charges of sedition and violating a ban on political gatherings against the activists, who demonstrated on Saturday.

Thailand has been under military rule since a 2014 coup ousted an elected government. One of many oppressive laws the junta has imposed is a ban on political gatherings of over five people. Sedition, or illicit efforts to bring about change in the country's laws, is punishable by up to seven years in prison.