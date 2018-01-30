The Latest: Louisiana man walks free, cleared in 1979 rape

GRETNA, La. — The Latest on a Louisiana man whose conviction in a 1979 rape case was thrown out after he spent close to four decades behind bars (all times local):

2:35 p.m.

A Louisiana man imprisoned for nearly four decades is free after being cleared in a 1979 rape.

Fifty-eight-year-old Malcolm Alexander's conviction and life sentence were thrown out Tuesday by a state judge in Gretna, a New Orleans suburb. Prosecutors moved to dismiss the charge and, hours later, Alexander was released from the Jefferson Parish jail.

Judge June Darensburg threw out the conviction after defence attorneys argued Alexander's trial lawyer had failed to point out that the victim had been doubtful when she identified Alexander as her attacker.

According to lawyers with the New York-based Innocence Project, DNA evidence also bolstered the argument that Alexander was not the attacker.

Alexander's relatives wept and applauded in the courtroom when Darensburg ordered his release.

