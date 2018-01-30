The Latest: Ryan defends vote to release Russia probe memo

WASHINGTON — The Latest on House Republicans' vote to release a classified memo on the Russia investigation (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

House Speaker Paul Ryan is defending a vote by Republicans on the House intelligence committee to release a classified memo on the Russia investigation.

The memo purports to show improper use of surveillance by the FBI and the Justice Department in the Russia probe.

Ryan told reporters Tuesday that "there may have been malfeasance at the FBI by certain individuals." He said there should be "transparency" on the issue.

The committee voted to release the four-page memo on Monday. It could become public in the next few days.

The memo has become a political flashpoint, with President Donald Trump and many Republicans pushing for its release and suggesting that some in the Justice Department and FBI have conspired against the president.

___

1:30 a.m.

