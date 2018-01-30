The Latest: Shooter in car wash jealous rampage has died
MELCROFT, Pa. — The Latest on (all times local):
4 p.m.
Police say the shooter in a deadly rampage at a Pennsylvania self-serve car wash has died.
Trooper Robert Broadwater says in a statement that 28-year-old Timothy Smith was pronounced dead at a hospital just before 9 p.m. Sunday.
Smith suffered an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head in the early Sunday shooting at Ed's Car Wash in Melcroft, a town about 55 miles (90
Friends say Smith was a jealous ex-boyfriend of 25-year-old victim Chelsie Cline.
Also killed were 27-year-old William Porterfield, 23-year-old Courtney Snyder and 21-year-old Seth Cline. Another woman survived with minor injuries.
Cline had recently gotten involved with Porterfield. Porterfield's father tells the Tribune Review his son had a run-in with the shooter in the hours before the killings.
___
10:15 a.m.
The father of one of four people gunned down by a woman's jealous ex-boyfriend says the shooter had an altercation with his son at a bar hours before the deadly rampage.
Scott Porterfield tells the Tribune Review he's seen security footage from Tall Cedars lounge in Donegal, about 50 miles (80
He says a staff member asked Timothy Smith to leave.
Police say Smith soon after shot and killed Porterfield and three others at a self-serve car wash.
Twenty-five-year-old Chelsie Cline, 23-year-old Courtney Snyder and 21-year-old Seth Cline were killed, while another woman survived with minor injuries.
Porterfield's wife says that Chelsie Cline became involved with Porterfield last week.
___
