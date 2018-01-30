The Latest: Texas inmate seeking to block Tuesday execution

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — The Latest on the scheduled execution of Texas inmate William Rayford (all times local):

9:40 a.m.

A federal judge says she doesn't have the authority to rule on an appeal that could halt a Texas execution, and she's asking an appeals court to step in.

William Rayford is scheduled to be executed Tuesday evening for killing his ex-girlfriend in Dallas in 1999.

His attorneys filed an appeal raising several issues, including that courts improperly denied his lawyers money to hire a forensic medical examiner to determine whether the woman was dead before her body was moved to a drainage ditch. They say that's a key distinction in a capital murder case.

In a ruling late Monday, U.S. District Judge Jane Boyle sent the case to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. But she said that if the appeals court sends the case back to her, she'll deny Rayford's request.

Another appeal is pending before the U.S. Supreme Court.

____

11:49 p.m.

A Texas death row inmate is asking the federal courts to keep him from being executed for the 1999 slaying of his ex-girlfriend while he already was on parole for killing his estranged wife.

William Rayford would be the nation's second inmate executed this year, both in Texas.

The 64-year-old Rayford is facing lethal injection Tuesday evening for beating, stabbing and strangling 44-year-old Carol Lynn Thomas Hall. Her body was found about 300 feet (91 metres ) inside a drainage pipe behind her home in South Dallas' Oak Cliff area. Hall's 11-year-old son also was stabbed in the attack but survived to testify against Rayford.