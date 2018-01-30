Trump emphasizes dangers of illegal immigrants in State of the Union

WASHINGTON— U.S. President Donald Trump emphasized the dangers of illegal immigrants in a State of the Union address that veered between a call for bipartisan unity and a hard-line stand on immigration and national security.

Trump, using conciliatory language and an uplifting tone, began by asking Republicans and Democrats to set aside their differences and “summon the unity we need to deliver for the people.” The country, he said, should see itself as “one team, one people, and one American family.”

His rare call for harmony, however, soon gave way to the kind of aggressive immigration rhetoric that has thrilled his base but made much of the country uneasy. As he did in campaign speeches, he called attention to crimes committed by Hispanic gang members – summoning an ovation for the parents of girls murdered by the MS-13 gang.

“I want you to know that 320 million hearts are right now breaking for you,” he said. “We love you, thank you. While we cannot imagine the depth of your sorrow, but we can make sure that other families never have to endure this pain.”

Trump reiterated his position on the impasse over the fate of the “DREAMers,” immigrants brought to the U.S. without authorization when they were children. In exchange for granting permanent legal status to the DREAMers, Trump has asked Democrats to accept a $25-billion investment in his proposed wall on the Mexican border, plus steep cuts to legal immigration.

Trump has expressed sympathy for the DREAMers in the past. This time, in perhaps his most memorable line, he said:

“For decades, open borders have allowed drugs and gangs to pour into our most vulnerable communities. They have allowed millions of low-wage workers to compete for jobs and wages against the poorest Americans. Most tragically, they have caused the loss of many innocent lives,” he said.

The question hovering over this lofty rhetoric, as always, was whether he would attempt to deploy it for more than a single prime-time hour.

Trump has enthusiastically attempted to exploit the country’s racial and political divides. The traditionally presidential persona of his scripted addresses, including last year’s well-received first address to a joint session Congress, have always given way quickly to the angry and accusatorial behaviour that appears to come more naturally.

Trump gave his first official State of the Union with his poll numbers up slightly from months past but still historically low for a president just a year into his term. The run-up to the speech was dominated by news related to the ongoing investigation into his campaign’s links to Russia and to his fraught relationships with his own Justice Department and FBI.

Trump devoted a lengthy section of the speech to his greatest legislative achievement, the tax cuts he signed into law in December, and to an economy and stock market experiencing strong growth. He noted that several major companies have given their employees bonuses they have attributed to the tax law and that others have announced major new investments.

“There has never been a better time to start living the American Dream,” Trump said. “So to every citizen watching at home tonight: no matter where you have been, or where you come from, this is your time. If you work hard, if you believe in yourself, if you believe in America, then you can dream anything, you can be anything, and together, we can achieve anything.”

The two sides’ choices of guests for the evening underscored the enduring divide on the immigration question. Several Democrats invited DREAMers. Trump invited the parents of girls murdered by the MS-13 gang, whom he pointed out in the crowd.

Trump offered neither reassurance nor reason for alarm to observers concerned about the fate of the North American Free Trade Agreement. He discussed trade only briefly and vaguely.

“America has finally turned the page on decades of unfair trade deals that sacrificed our prosperity and shipped away our companies, our jobs, and our nation’s wealth,” he said. “The era of economic surrender is over. From now on, we expect trading relationships to be fair and to be reciprocal. We will work to fix bad trade deals and negotiate new ones.”

The phrase “new American moment” was used by Hillary Clinton, the Democrat he defeated in the election, in a 2010 speech as secretary of state.

Trump offered few specifics on some of the topics he discussed. He promised again that the prices of prescription drugs “will come down,” for example, but he did not explain how.

Trump revealed a broad outline of his long-delayed infrastructure proposal, saying it would involve both public and private investment. He did not provide a specific estimate of federal spending, saying only that he hoped to “generate” at least $1.5 trillion.

Trump avoided his most incendiary rhetoric on North Korea. He vowed, though, to take a hard line.

“Past experience has taught us that complacency and concessions only invite aggression and provocation. I will not repeat the mistakes of past administrations that got us into this dangerous position,” he said.

The official Democratic response was to be delivered by Massachusetts Rep. Joe Kennedy. (Sen. Bernie Sanders, and other Democrats, were to deliver their own responses.) Kennedy planned to paint Trump as a bully, according to excerpts of his speech.