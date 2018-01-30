US officials seek packaging fix for diarrhea-drug abuse

WASHINGTON — U.S. health regulators want makers of popular anti-diarrhea drugs to sell their tablets in smaller amounts to make them harder to abuse.

The request comes amid a spike in overdoses from large doses of the over-the-counter drugs, which contain a small amount of an opioid.

The Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday it is asking manufacturers to package their medications in smaller quantities, such as eight tablets per package. Currently, some generic versions are sold in boxes of up to 200 tablets.