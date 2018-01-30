Vatican regrets cardinal's disclosures on China negotiations

VATICAN CITY — The Vatican says it is "surprising and regrettable" that a cardinal suggested that Pope Francis was out of the loop on negotiations between the Holy See and China, saying he is "faithfully" informed about developments and follows the issue with care.

The Vatican statement Tuesday was issued a day after the retired archbishop of Hong Kong, Cardinal Joseph Zen, penned an extraordinary Facebook post revealing the behind-the-scenes drama over the contentious issue of bishop nominations in China.