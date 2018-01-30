Victim's dad: Son, killer had run-in before jealous rampage
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
MELCROFT, Pa. — The father of one of four people gunned down by a woman's jealous ex-boyfriend says the shooter had an altercation with his son at a bar hours before the deadly rampage.
Scott Porterfield tells the Tribune Review he's seen security footage from Tall Cedars lounge in Donegal, about 50 miles (80
He says a staff member asked Timothy Smith to leave.
Police say Smith soon after shot and killed Porterfield and three others at a self-serve car wash.
Twenty-five-year-old Chelsie Cline, 23-year-old Courtney Snyder and 21-year-old Seth Cline were killed, while another woman survived with minor injuries.
Porterfield's wife says that Chelsie Cline became involved with Porterfield last week.
___
Information from: Tribune-Review, http://triblive.com