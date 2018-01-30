News / World

Victim's dad: Son, killer had run-in before jealous rampage

Following a prayer vigil at the Christian Life Assembly Church for the four victims of a shooting a nearby car wash participants embrace, Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, in Melcroft, Pa. Police on Monday were focusing on phone records to try to piece together how a group of friends wound up at a Pennsylvania self-serve car wash, where a gunman lying in wait in the early morning hours killed four of them and injured one who managed to hide. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Following a prayer vigil at the Christian Life Assembly Church for the four victims of a shooting a nearby car wash participants embrace, Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, in Melcroft, Pa. Police on Monday were focusing on phone records to try to piece together how a group of friends wound up at a Pennsylvania self-serve car wash, where a gunman lying in wait in the early morning hours killed four of them and injured one who managed to hide. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

MELCROFT, Pa. — The father of one of four people gunned down by a woman's jealous ex-boyfriend says the shooter had an altercation with his son at a bar hours before the deadly rampage.

Scott Porterfield tells the Tribune Review he's seen security footage from Tall Cedars lounge in Donegal, about 50 miles (80 kilometres ) southwest of Pittsburgh, that shows the shooter placing his hand on his son Billy Porterfield's shoulder early Sunday morning.

He says a staff member asked Timothy Smith to leave.

Police say Smith soon after shot and killed Porterfield and three others at a self-serve car wash.

Twenty-five-year-old Chelsie Cline, 23-year-old Courtney Snyder and 21-year-old Seth Cline were killed, while another woman survived with minor injuries.

Porterfield's wife says that Chelsie Cline became involved with Porterfield last week.

___

Information from: Tribune-Review, http://triblive.com

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular