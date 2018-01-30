Video camera helps ID suspect in fatal Florida shootings

RUSKIN, Fla. — Police in Florida are on the lookout for two gunmen who authorities say killed a man and a woman during a home invasion robbery in a suburb of Tampa.

Surveillance cameras recorded the attack from inside and outside the home in Ruskin, and enabled detectives to arrest the alleged lookout. Thirty-two-year-old Samona Louise Ramey was being held without bond Tuesday on first-degree murder charges in the deaths of 24-year-old Alexis Martinez and 33-year-old Juanita Solorzano. No lawyer is listed on her jail record.