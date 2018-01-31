Apartment fire forces residents to leap from windows

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Authorities say an overnight fire in a three-story apartment building in Ohio forced some residents to jump from windows to safety.

A total of 13 people had to be taken to hospitals early Wednesday. Fire officials say none of the injuries were life-threatening.

Authorities say most of those hurt were injured jumping out of windows. A few people suffered minor burns in the fire near downtown Columbus.

Residents told firefighters they were forced jump because the apartment building's hallway exits were filled with fire and smoke.