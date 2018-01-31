Brazil's former President ahead in presidential poll
SAO PAULO — A new poll shows former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva enjoying a strong lead ahead of the Oct.7 presidential elections despite his recent conviction on corruption charges.
The Datafolha poll published Wednesday is the first since an appeals court last week upheld a corruption conviction against da Silva — a decision likely to knock him out of contention.
The survey finds that if da Silva is allowed to run, would get between 34 and 37
In a second round, da Silva would defeat Bolsonaro by 49 to 32
