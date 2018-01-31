Brother of deadly blast plotter says 'good riddance' to him
INDIANAPOLIS — The brother of the man authorities considered the mastermind behind a fatal 2012 house explosion in Indianapolis says he has no sympathy over his brother's recent death.
Bob Leonard says his brother told him during a recent infirmary visit that he didn't mean to get him in trouble with the plot to collect insurance money on the home. Still, Bob Leonard says "good riddance" about his brother.
The Leonards were sentenced to life in prison. Prison officials say Mark Leonard died Tuesday of natural causes.
