Cape Town reports 1 arrest as tensions rise amid drought
A
A
Share via Email
JOHANNESBURG — The South African city of Cape Town says there has been growing tension and one arrest at a source of natural spring water where residents have converged because of a severe drought.
Authorities say they might have to turn off most city taps in mid-April if residents don't save enough water, a scenario that has raised concerns about security.
The city says police and the military would help secure water collection sites if the tap closure occurs.
The city says it is taking over management of the Newlands
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
School trustee candidate who said she'd received racist threats charged for 'false statements'
-
20 centimetres of room: Fence built by neighbour puts Aurora resident in a jam
-
Halifax police charge man after he accidentally shoots himself in leg
-
Alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur ‘undoubtedly believed he had outsmarted everyone’