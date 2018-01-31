Colombian bandits steal airplane - and $610,000 in cash

BOGOTA — Authorities in Colombia say bandits stole a small airplane and made off with the equivalent of $610,000 dollars it was carrying.

Colombia's civil aviation says armed men confronted three crew members and a guard as the Piper Seneca landed at a small airport in the northeastern city of Aguachica Wednesday with a load of Colombian pesos it was carrying for a security company.

The robbers then took off in the plane, which was found later about 6 miles (10 kilometres ) away, to the south of the city.

Army Gen. Sergio Tafur told local reporters that none of the cash was found on the abandoned plane.