Colombian bandits steal airplane - and $610,000 in cash
BOGOTA — Authorities in Colombia say bandits stole a small airplane and made off with the equivalent of $610,000 dollars it was carrying.
Colombia's civil aviation says armed men confronted three crew members and a guard as the Piper Seneca landed at a small airport in the northeastern city of Aguachica Wednesday with a load of Colombian pesos it was carrying for a security company.
The robbers then took off in the plane, which was found later about 6 miles (10
Army Gen. Sergio Tafur told local reporters that none of the cash was found on the abandoned plane.
Authorities were searching for the bandits.