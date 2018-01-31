Connecticut governor pitches highway tolls, gas tax increase

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has proposed reinstating highway tolls and increasing the state gas tax by 7 cents to help pay for improvements and maintenance to roads and bridges.

The Democratic governor announced his transportation plan Wednesday. He said it would prevent fare increases and service reductions on rail lines and bus routes.

Malloy is calling for statewide electronic tolling beginning in July 2022. He also wants a $3 per tire fee on tire purchases.

The governor said the money is needed because the state's transportation fund is expected to go into deficit this year. That has forced officials to suspend more than $4 billion in transportation projects.