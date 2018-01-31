Cop: Defendant said slain main disliked him because he's gay

TULSA, Okla. — A police officer has testified that an Oklahoma man charged with a hate crime in the killing of his Lebanese neighbour said the slain man didn't like him because he is gay.

Testimony resumed Wednesday in the first-degree murder trial of 63-year-old Stanley Majors for the 2016 shooting death of 37-year-old Khalid Jabara.

Tulsa officer Josh Metcalf testified Tuesday that Majors called Jabara "creepy" and a terrorist who disliked him because of his sexuality.

Defence attorneys have tried to show that Majors was mentally ill and have said he feared that Jabara's family targeted him because he's gay.

Majors has pleaded not guilty and was found competent to stand trial.