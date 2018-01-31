Egypt court asks Mufti to weigh in on death sentences for 10
CAIRO — An Egyptian court has referred the case of 10 alleged Muslim Brotherhood members held on terrorism charges to the country's top religious authority, the Grand Mufti, for a non-binding opinion on whether they can be executed.
The Giza Criminal Court said Wednesday the 10 were charged with belonging to a terrorist group and planning attacks against the state.
The verdict, set for March 10, can be appealed. The judge could also rule independently of the Mufti.
The Brotherhood won a series of free elections after Egypt's 2011 uprising, and a senior Brotherhood figure, Mohammed Morsi, was elected president in 2012.
A year later, the military overthrew Morsi amid mass protests against his rule. Authorities have since arrested thousands of Brotherhood members and branded it a terrorist organization.
