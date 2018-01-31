Ex-Hawaii official now says he resigned after false alert

HONOLULU — A Hawaii emergency management official who said last week that his retirement had nothing to do with a mistaken missile alert that stirred panic statewide now says it was because of the fallout from the warning.

Toby Clairmont said Wednesday that he stepped down as executive officer of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency because it was clear action would be taken against agency leaders after the Jan. 13 alert.

State officials revealed changes to the agency Tuesday after an internal investigation. They said Administrator Vern Miyagi resigned, the worker who sent the alert was fired, a second employee quit before disciplinary action was taken and another was being suspended.

Clairmont acknowledges he's the employee who quit but says it's unfair to lump him in with the others because it implies he was about to be disciplined.

___