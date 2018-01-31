Ex-strongman's son in Peru to form own bloc in congress

LIMA, Peru — The son of former Peruvian strongman Alberto Fujimori is forming his own bloc in congress after being kicked out of the party led his sister.

Kenji Fujimori announced Wednesday that he and nine other lawmakers from the Popular Will party will henceforth support President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski.

Fujimori abstained from voting for Kuczynski's impeachment in December, bucking a drive led by Popular Will leaders to remove the unpopular president from office.

Days later, Kuczynski pardoned Fujimori's father, former President Alberto Fujimori, from a 25-year jail sentence in what many Peruvians believe was a quid pro quo deal. Both Kuczynski and Kenji Fujimori have denied that.