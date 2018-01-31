French mountain climber rescued recovering in hospital

PARIS — The French mountain climber who was rescued from a Himalayan peak where her climbing partner is presumed to have died is recovering in a French hospital.

Elisabeth Revol has returned to France after she was rescued Sunday from Nanga Parbat mountain — the world's ninth-highest peak at 8,126 metres (26,660 feet.)

Frederic Champly, the doctor responsible for her treatment at the Sallanches hospital near the Mont Blanc massif, said Revol has serious "grade 3 or 4 frostbites."

The rescue team was unable to reach Revol's climbing partner, Tomasz Mackiewicz of Poland, and made the decision to leave him behind.