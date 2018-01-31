Silo used to hold pecan shells explodes, no injuries

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Authorities say a silo used to store pecan shells has exploded in south Georgia, shattering windows at businesses blocks away.

No injuries have been reported.

Workers said nearby buildings shook just before 1 p.m. Wednesday when the silo exploded outside the offices of South Georgia Pecan in Valdosta, a city of 56,000 people near the Georgia-Florida state line.

The Valdosta Daily Times reported windows shattered in a clothing shop, jewelry store and other businesses in the city's downtown. Twisted metal littered a parking lot.

The cause of the blast wasn't immediately determined.

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration has reported more than 500 silo explosions in the U.S. since 1976. Dust collecting in agricultural silos can be highly combustible and may ignite like gunpowder if triggered by a spark.

