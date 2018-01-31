German FM meets Netanyahu after talks cancelled last year
A
A
Share via Email
JERUSALEM — German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel has met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem after talks were
Standing alongside Netanyahu on Wednesday, Gabriel said: "Israel always can count on Germany as a fair partner to defend the security of Israel."
Netanyahu abruptly
Israeli leaders oppose the group's work, citing the anonymity of its claims and its outreach efforts abroad to foreign audiences.
The incident sparked a rare diplomatic feud with Germany, one of Israel's closest and most important allies.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Police made quick decision in Bruce McArthur arrest to protect young man: sources
-
Northeast False Creek plan threatens Vancouver's mountain views: former city planners
-
Removing 'a barrier to reconciliation:' Halifax council votes to take down Cornwallis statue
-
School trustee candidate who said she'd received racist threats charged for 'false statements'