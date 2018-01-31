Germany probes Bosch workers in US over diesel emissions
A
A
Share via Email
FRANKFURT — Prosecutors in the German city of Stuttgart are investigating two employees of auto components and technology firm Robert Bosch LLC in the U.S. on suspicion of being accessories to fraud in connection with manipulated diesel emissions in Fiat Chrysler vehicles.
Prosecutors said in a statement that the case involved Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram 1500 models produced since 2014 with 3.0
Robert Bosch LLC is the U.S. division of Robert Bosch GmbH, based in Gerlingen, near Stuttgart. The statement said that the relevant acts contributing to fraud took place in the Stuttgart prosecutor's area of responsibility.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
School trustee candidate who said she'd received racist threats charged for 'false statements'
-
Removing 'a barrier to reconciliation:' Halifax council votes to take down Cornwallis statue
-
Couple in shock as planters with human remains found at their home
-